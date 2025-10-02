Liquor, Meat Consumers Upset Over Fall of Dasara on Gandhi Jayanti Day

Vijayawada/Nellore: The rare configuration of Dasara festival and Gandhi Jayanti on the same day-October 2 this year, has upset liquor and meat consumers as the shops selling these would not function on this day.

As usual, state excise authorities have declared October 2 a dry day, when liquor retail shops and bars cannot do sales. Those guzzlers have anticipated this and made their purchases on Tuesday to keep their festive spirit alive.

“We cannot sell liquor on a dry day. But, these are some people who keep stocks of liquor illegally at their homes and sell these at high prices. They make a windfall on dry days and occasions like this,” a liquor trader noted.

Also, no sale of meat is allowed on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. Municipal authorities have issued directions to ensure there is no sale of meat of chicken, sheep and goat, as also fish and prawns on this day.

CMC’s chief medical officer, Dr Arjuna Rao, said, “We have issued an advisory for the closure of slaughterhouses from the early hours on Thursday so that meat will not be available for sale on this day. Officials would keep a close watch against law violations,” he said.

However, the Dasara festival occasions the holding of big parties where special non-vegetarian dishes are served to friends and kin. Many families purchased meat on Wednesday so that they could store it in the refrigerator for cooking the next day.

Across Andhra Pradesh, it is a long-standing tradition for families to mark Vijayadasami with a non-vegetarian feast. For some, the day also includes a celebratory drink. However, civic authorities across cities ordered a closure of meat and liquor shops for a day.

“We have issued circulars to all mutton and chicken shops/markets to remain closed on Thursday,” said the Nellore municipal commissioner, OY Nandan.

Residents said the restrictions were not fully effective. “The main markets are shut, but small outlets still manage to sell chicken and mutton,” said N Prasad, an electrician from Podalakur Road.