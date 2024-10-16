Liquor business in AP goes private from today

Vijayawada:Liquor business in Andhra Pradesh will get back into the hands of the private sector from Wednesday, October 16, as part of the state's new excise policy.

Liquor outlets, awarded through a lottery system in all districts of the state, will offer high-quality liquor at reduced prices, as promised by the TD-led NDA government ahead of the 2024 elections.



However, the much-anticipated 180 ml liquor bottles costing just ₹99, promised by the three NDA parties – TD, Jana Sena and BJP – will remain a dream for the time being.



Incidentally, the state government has given permission to open 113 private liquor outlets in the NTR district after abolition of the government liquor outlets started by the previous YSRC government.



While some private dealers will operate from the existing liquor outlets, many have chosen to open their liquor shops in new locations.



“All national, international and premium liquor brands will be available at the private liquor shops from today,” said M. Sunitha, Nidamanuru liquor depot manager. She assured that the ₹99 priced 180 ml liquor bottles will be available at the new liquor shops shortly. She said adequate supply of liquor will be made available to shops and bars in NTR district.



According to reports, the state government has approached certain distilleries to supply around two lakh cases of quarter bottles to be sold at ₹99 each to customers.



It is learnt that the government will form a committee to review the existing liquor prices and propose reduced rates.