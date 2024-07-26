LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicts death of 9-5 jobs soon

Hyderabad: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicted how jobs in the future could be and his video clip went viral on the internet in which he raised a big debate about the change in the job formats.

Hoffman, who has long experience in the technology sector, made several speculations in the past and many of them became a reality. He had projected that social media would become more prevalent and it proved true.

He also speculated the rise of gig economy and in 1997 itself, he could predict that artificial intelligence would create a revolution in the job sector.

Now, he predicted that the typical 9-5 jobs would become obsolete and that both jobs and workspace would become decentralized.



He said that employees would perform jobs of different companies at the same time simultaneously in the coming days.

By 2034, all the existing traditional jobs would change their format. This would increase the job opportunities and also the challenges, he said.

He also cautioned about problems that could arise due to lack of permanent jobs and experts not likely to work for a long time in the same company.

Employees having expertise and talent might get to do different types of jobs in various sectors, he said, adding that it could lead to increased production in companies.

Hoffman estimated that Artificial Intelligence would get aligned to the tourism and other sectors in the future.