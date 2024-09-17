 Top
Limited Gains in Boat Retrieval Operation

DC Correspondent
16 Sep 2024 7:04 PM GMT
Workers trying to Sunken Sand Boat from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Monday. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The boats' retrieval operation in Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage found limited success on Monday as rescuers managed to lift just one of the three boats by two feet from the river bed. Efforts are on to pull out all three sunken boats.

The rescue teams are using two heavy-capacity boats which are connected with a girder to pull out the the capsized boats.

They intend to pull the boats to the surface water so that they can easily pull the boats upstream and anchor them.

