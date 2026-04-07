Lightning Strikes Claim Seven Lives in AP

Visakhapatnam:Thunderstorms and lightning strikes across north Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema on Monday claimed seven lives in multiple tragic incidents.

In Vizianagaram, 60-year-old V. Narasamma was killed, while V. Simhachalam, 40, died in Parvathipuram Manyam district.



Prakasam district witnessed five fatalities in a single day. In Darsi mandal’s Chamanthapudi village, 22-year-old Avula Mallikarjun was killed after being struck by lightning and Ravulapalli Sivarama Krishna lost his life in Pasupugallu, Mundlamuru mandal, under similar circumstances.



In Pullalacheruvu, lightning struck near a maize factory, killing a youth named Kannayya and leaving four others seriously injured. Another fatality was reported from Yendrapalli village in the same mandal, where Nagayya died. In Kanigiri mandal, a man identified as Durgesh was struck near Kalagatla railway station and succumbed to his injuries.



According to the India Meteorological Department, a sudden spell of thunderstorms swept across parts of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Markapuram, NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts, bringing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures and oppressive afternoon heat over the past few days.



In Rayalaseema, maximum temperatures hovered between 36°C and 40°C on Monday, with hot and humid conditions causing discomfort to residents. Nandyal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 40.7°C, followed by Kadapa at 40.3°C and Anantapur at 39.5°C.



In the coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) region, Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district was the hottest at 38.5°C, followed by Nandigama at 38.1°C.



The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over CAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from April 7 to April 9. Gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely during this period.



Meanwhile, Balijipeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest rainfall at 4.8 cm, followed by Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram at 4.1 cm. Udayagiri in SPSR Nellore district received 3.7 cm of rainfall.

