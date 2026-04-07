Lightning Kills Four as Thunderstorms Lash North Andhra, Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam:Four persons were killed in lightning strikes in separate incidents as thunderstorms lashed north Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema on Monday.

Kannaiah and Nagayya died at Yerragondapalem in Markapuram district, while V. Narasamma, 60, was killed in Vizianagaram and V. Simhachalam, 40, in Parvathipuram Manyam district.



According to the India Meteorological Department, a sudden spell of thunderstorms swept across parts of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Markapuram, NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts, bringing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures and oppressive afternoon heat over the past few days.



In Rayalaseema, maximum temperatures hovered between 36°C and 40°C on Monday, with hot and humid conditions causing discomfort to residents. Nandyal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 40.7°C, followed by Kadapa at 40.3°C and Anantapur at 39.5°C.



In the coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) region, Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district was the hottest at 38.5°C, followed by Nandigama at 38.1°C.



The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over CAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from April 7 to April 9. Gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely during this period.



Meanwhile, Balijipeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest rainfall at 4.8 cm, followed by Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram at 4.1 cm. Udayagiri in SPSR Nellore district received 3.7 cm of rainfall.





