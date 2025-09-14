Lightning Kills 4, Heavy Rain Lashes State

Visakhapatnam:Four people were killed by lightning as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, following the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal off South Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.

In Guntur district, lightning claimed four lives. In Namburu village of Pedakakani mandal, Dasari Saramma (39) and Dasari were killed on the spot, while in Anupurru village of Pedanandipadu mandal, Devarapalli Samrajyam (61) and Tanniru Nagamma (41) lost their lives.

Guntur town received 7 cm of rainfall, inundating low-lying areas such as Bradipet, Arandalpeta, and Lakshmipuram, where vehicles were submerged in stormwater. Reports said it rained for over six hours, throwing normal life out of gear.

In Eluru, rivulets and streams were overflowing in Polavaram mandal. Collector K. Vertri Selvi instructed officials to evacuate residents downstream of Peddavagu, which was receiving heavy inflows from Telangana.



At Kovvada beach in Srikakulam, people thronged the shore to witness the high tides, with many taking videos and photographs of the rare sight.

The IMD stated that the low-pressure system is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha, adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, and south Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

According to APSDMA, Thallapudi in East Godavari district recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm on Saturday, followed by Lingapalem in Eluru (8.7 cm), Pedakakani in Guntur (7.7 cm), Sattenapalle in Palnadu (7.5 cm), Vallabhapuram in Guntur (7.4 cm), Guntur town (7.2 cm), Laxminarayana Devipeta in Eluru (7.2 cm), Nuzvid in Eluru (7.1 cm), Darsi in Prakasam (7.1 cm), and Kavatavaram in Krishna (7 cm). Parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and sections of Rayalaseema received rainfall between 2 cm and 4 cm.



The IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next four days.

