Lift others as you rise, Venkaiah Naidu advises on Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu announced that numerous hospitals are collaborating through the Swarna Bharat Trust to provide services to patients. He made this statement during the Ugadi celebrations at Atkur in Krishna district, where he shared the stage with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the audience, Venkaiah Naidu expressed that despite rising from humble beginnings to the position of Vice President, he has got the greatest satisfaction through the services provided by the Swarna Bharat Trust. He hoped the trust’s initiatives would continue uninterrupted in the future.

The former Vice President observed, "We must lift others as we rise. The satisfaction gained from participating in service programmes cannot be matched by any other work. The youth must be agents of change in society.”

He pointed out that once, our country had been a global centre for education. Students came from all over the world to Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramashila universities, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, the AP Chief Minister highlighted that festivals are an integral part of the country’s culture and heritage. He pointed out that the unique arts and traditions found in India are unmatched anywhere else in the world.

Chandrababu Naidu remarked that Ugadi, the Telugu people’s first festival, marks the beginning of celebrations. He lauded India’s family system that enables the community to collectively confront challenges. He described Venkaiah Naidu as a man deeply concerned about the state, country, and society.

Recalling their early days, the CM mentioned that both he and Venkaiah had been elected as MLAs at the same time. He said, “Venkaiah captivated the assembly with his powerful speeches. Despite not being in the same party, we both shared a commitment to public welfare.”

Chandrababu Naidu expressed disappointment when comparing the dedicated leaders of the past, such as NTR, Jyoti Basu and Atal Behari Vajpayee, with those in the state today.