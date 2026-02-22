Lifestyle Changes, Early Checks Key To Heart Health: Experts

Vijayawada: Nearly 80 per cent of heart diseases can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle, medical experts said at a health seminar organised by the NTR district committee of Praja Arogya Vedika at MB Vignana Kendram on Sunday.

The seminar, themed “Rising Heart Diseases Among Youth – Causes and Preventive Measures”, was presided over by district general secretary G. Vijay Prakash. Cardiologist A. Poornanand delivered the keynote address, explaining types of heart diseases, their causes and preventive measures with the aid of a presentation.

Dr Poornanand said heart ailments, once common mainly among the elderly, were increasingly affecting younger age groups. He noted a significant rise in cardiac complications after Covid, attributing the trend to unhealthy food habits, sedentary lifestyles, mental stress and addictions such as smoking and alcohol.

He advised people with hypertension and diabetes to undergo regular cardiac check-ups and stressed the importance of early detection. A balanced diet, at least one hour of daily exercise, adequate sleep and stress management were key to prevention, he said, adding that timely consultation with qualified doctors was essential.

On the occasion, Dr Poornanand’s book “Heart Attack – Preventive Measures” was released by Bhanu Prasad Chadalavada, founder of Save Young Heart Foundation and Kiran Teja Charitable Trust. Chadalavada said free heart screening camps for people aged 30–45 were being conducted to detect cardiac issues early.

Praja Arogya Vedika state president M. V. Ramanaiah urged youth to prioritise health and called for strengthening public healthcare. The seminar, moderated by Dr Makineni Kiran, was attended by about 500 doctors, medical and paramedical professionals, nursing students and members of the public.