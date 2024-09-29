Lifeguards Save Two Tourists at Vizag Beach

Visakhapatnam: Two tourists were rescued from drowning by GVMC lifeguards on Saturday at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The individuals, identified as Sommuri Rangarao, 21, from Parvathipuram Manyam district and Kompili Chaitanya, 21, from Chittoor district, were part of a group of five friends visiting the beach for a day out. The incident occurred when a rip current swept them away. The swift actions of GVMC lifeguards M. Dhanaraju and M. Naveen, who were patrolling the beach, led to the successful rescue of the two individuals. Following the incident, the group received counselling from the police.

In light of this event, additional commissioner D.V. Ramanamurthy emphasised that despite warning boards installed by GVMC along the beach, visitors continue to enter the water, posing significant risks to their safety. Consequently, the public is strongly advised to refrain from swimming in the sea and to prioritise their safety.