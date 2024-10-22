Life imprisonment for teacher who killed woman teacher
Anantapur: A male teacher was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Anantapur District Sessions Court here on Monday in connection with murder of a woman school teacher following an extramarital affair in 2008.
As per the case, Rudresh of Kadiridevarapalle in Kambadur mandal had completed MA (English) while his wife Pravathi was a graduate in education. Both were running tuition classes in Kalyandurg town.
Rudresh received a wrong call from Vijayalakshmi, who was pursuing her TTC. Her husband was working with a private finance company in Anantapur. The wrong call got Rudhersh and Vijayalakshmi even though she had a one and a half year-old son.
While the two developed an extramarital affair, Rudresh’s wife noticed whatsapp messages and photos having been shared by the two even during late night hours. This led to a quarrel at Rudresh’s home. and the couple were quarreling over the issue.
Vijalakshmi pressed Rudresh to divorce his wife and promised that she would also leave her husband and start a new life with Rudresh. Rudresh who was caught between the two women.
When Vijayalakshmi invited him to Anantapur to spend time with her on Sept 5, 2018, Teachers Day, Rudresh agreed. Both met in Anantapur and went by scooter to a deserted place in Udipirikonda-Shivarampet. There, Rudresh murdered Vijayalakshmi by tying her chunny to her throat and suffocating her. Later, he hit her with a hard stone on her head and fled the spot after taking away gold jewellery from her body.
Notably, Rudresh reached Kalyandurg and pledged the stolen gold with a private company and purchased an LED TV. He also ordered a gold chain from a gold smith with the additional amount.
Meanwhile, Vijayalaksmi’s wife lodged a complaint with Anantapur two-town police, saying that his wife did not return home for Teachers Day celebrations at a private school. The two-town police registered a missing case and alerted all police stations. The body of Vijayalakshmi was found at a deserted place near the Udirpiroikonda area two days after the incident.
The Kudair police identified the role of Rudresh in the murder after verifying the CC camera footage from Anantapur to Udipirikonda. About 15 witness statements were recorded. On Monday, district sessions judge G Srinivas pronounced life imprisonment to Rudresh and a `25,000 penalty after charges were proven against the accused.
Anantapur SP Jagadish appreciated the team of policemen over efforts to get justice for the victim's family.
