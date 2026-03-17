LiFE For Nature Summit Opens in Vijayawada, Advocates Regenerative Development

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day Andhra LiFE for Nature Summit 2026 began here on Tuesday, bringing together policymakers, environmental experts and institutional leaders to deliberate on a sustainable and regenerative future for Andhra Pradesh.

The summit, themed “Sahaja – Jeevan – Vidhanam: Mainstreaming LiFE for a Regenerative Future in Andhra Pradesh,” is being organised by CMS VATAVARAN in collaboration with The Habitats Trust, with support from the Union environment ministry, UN Environment Programme India, World Food Programme India and other national and international partners.

Several state agencies, including the state pollution control board and the biodiversity board, are supporting the event.

Setting the tone, CMS VATAVARAN director general, Vasanti Rao, called for a shift beyond conventional sustainability. She stressed that regenerative development—focused on restoring ecosystems and strengthening natural cycles—was critical in a climate-vulnerable world.

She described Sahaja Jeevana Vidhanam as a philosophy rooted in harmonious living with nature.

Habitats Trust director Rushikesh Chavan underlined that economic growth and environmental protection need not be mutually exclusive. He said nature could serve as a key driver of economic progress while ensuring long-term ecological stability.

Former PCCF and chief wildlife warden Nalini Denduluri likened natural resources to a bank deposit, cautioning against depleting the “principal” instead of living off the “interest.” PCB chairman P Krishnaiah highlighted the vision of developing a “Green Capital” that balances growth with ecological sustainability.

Biodiversity board chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar noted that nearly 50 lakh farmers in the state are transitioning to natural farming and called for collective action in resource conservation and recycling.