LG Polymers gives ₹120 crore more to Vizag’s styrene gas victims

Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers India management have announced ₹120 crore relief for families of the 12 killed and scores injured due to leakage of styrene gas at its plant in Visakhapatnam during 2020.

LG Polymers corporate communication head Paul, in the presence of Vizag MP M. Sri Bharat, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu and district collector M.N. Harinder Prasad, told reporters in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday that the additional relief of ₹120 crore will be given in two phases.

In the first phase, ₹60 crore will be distributed to victims of the gas tragedy. In the second, the other ₹60 crore will be spent on providing basic facilities in the seven villages affected by styrene gas, like a pollution-free environment, drinking water and health facilities.

MP Bharat said issues that arose in the area around LG Polymers had been neglected after the incident. Now, due to the initiative taken by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the company has come forward with additional relief.

Appreciating the CM’s initiative, MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu said the unfortunate incident claimed 12 lives and affected hundreds of people. Victims and their families had not been happy with the initial relief given, whether by the company or the then state government.

District collector Harinder Prasad said relief will be provided to the 6,121 families affected by the styrene gas in seven villages surrounding the company.