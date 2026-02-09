Let’s Make Konaseema Bonded Labour-free: Collector

Kakinada: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Sunday called upon the public to cooperate with the administration to make the district bonded labour-free. He flagged off a rally from the collectorate in Amalapuram to Nalla Venthena to mark the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. Addressing participants, the collector said it has been 50 years since the Act was enacted to outlaw bonded labour and prevent the economic and physical exploitation of vulnerable sections.

He noted that February 9 is observed as Bonded Labour Abolition Day and stressed that bonded labour is a criminal offence. Explaining the system, he said bonded labourers are forced to work to repay debts or advances, often without freedom of choice or fair wages, trapping families in generations of exploitation. District labour officer A. Madhavi, mobilisation officer B.V.V. Subrahmanyam, G. Manoj, and others were present.



