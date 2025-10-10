Let’s Build A Mentally Healthy Society: Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called for collective efforts to build a mentally healthy society by ensuring quality mental health services through the Tele Manas initiative with support from the central government.

Speaking at a World Mental Health Day programme on Friday, organised by Indlas Hospitals at the IMA Hall in Vijayawada, Satya Kumar pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is among the few states providing mental health services in partnership with the centre.

Along with NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha and Dr. Indla Ramasubba Reddy, the minister flagged off a Mental Health Walk and released a booklet on Mental Health Care in Emergencies.

Satya Kumar noted that mental health issues are rising due to stress. He cited WHO reports stating that 970 million people worldwide suffer from mental disorders, causing a trillion-dollar loss to global health systems each year.

The minister pointed out that 14–24 per cent of tribal women face antenatal anxiety disorders, stressing the importance of early detection and treatment.

He underlined that Andhra Pradesh offers unique tele-mental health services through the Tele Manas initiative under which Mental Health centres are available in all districts. Satya Kumar said Visakhapatnam Mental Hospital has been upgraded as a Centre of Excellence, one among 27 such institutions in the country.

He lauded Dr. Indla Ramasubba Reddy’s contributions to mental health care. Collector Dr. Lakshmisha said a healthy Andhra is vital for realising Swarna Andhra.

He highlighted initiatives like Yoga Andhra Month to promote mental well-being. Among those who participated in the event included Indla Hospitals' director Dr. Vishal, doctors and students.