Leopard’s Sightings Trigger Panic On Udayagiri–Bandaganipalli Ghat Road

Nellore: Tension gripped motorists and residents after some of them sighted a leopard on the Udayagiri-Bandaganipalli ghat road in Nellore district.

According to reports, the big cat had been spotted late on Monday night by passing motorists. Several motorists slowed down or halted their vehicles to have a look at it.

It is believed the leopard has been repeatedly seen in the area by regular commuters and nearby villagers.

Following Monday’s sighting, locals immediately informed the Forest department, whose staff rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. During the search, they found the leopard’s paw prints, confirming the presence of the wild animal in the area.

Forest authorities have issued an advisory urging the public to exercise caution while travelling through the ghat road, particularly during the night hours. They have appealed to people in the area to avoid unnecessary travel at night.