Leopard Terrifies Sangareddy Village

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Bibipet village in Kangti mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday afternoon after a leopard entered the compound of a house. The animal, which had been roaming the village outskirts for the past week, had earlier killed a buffalo.

The leopard was seen scaling the compound wall of a house belonging to Gundu Mohan, located near the forest boundary. The family members were startled by the sudden appearance of the wild animal. They shouted and alerted neighbours. Hearing the screams, the leopard fled back into the nearby forest.

Despite retreating, the leopard has continued to prowl around the village over the last few days, keeping residents on edge —particularly during the evening and night hours.

Following the alert, forest department officials visited the village and assessed the situation. They advised residents to avoid venturing into agricultural fields after 5 pm and assured that surveillance would be intensified. Officials added that if necessary, cages or traps would be installed to capture the leopard and relocate it to the city zoo.