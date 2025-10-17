 Top
Leopard Spotted on Tirumala Ghat Road

Andhra Pradesh
17 Oct 2025 6:27 PM IST

Tirupati Conservator of Forests C Selvam said the department is yet to verify the information related to leopard movement on the ghat road

A leopard was spotted on the second ghat road of Tirumala triggering panic among devotees. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted on the second ghat road of Tirumala triggering panic among devotees.

However, Tirupati Conservator of Forests C Selvam said, “We are yet to verify the information related to leopard movement on the ghat road. “We have installed camera traps on the ghat road to get real-time alerts,” he said. He added that the forest department was continuously monitoring the situation to take necessary action.


