Leopard Spotted on Tirumala Ghat Road

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted on the second ghat road of Tirumala triggering panic among devotees.

However, Tirupati Conservator of Forests C Selvam said, “We are yet to verify the information related to leopard movement on the ghat road. “We have installed camera traps on the ghat road to get real-time alerts,” he said. He added that the forest department was continuously monitoring the situation to take necessary action.