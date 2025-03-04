 Top
Leopard spotted near temple Gopuram, triggers panic

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 March 2025 1:39 PM IST

The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday

Representational image

Amaravati: Panic spread after a leopard was spotted prowling near the gopuram of the temple.

Security camera footage captured the big cat on the stairway, hunting a cat and carrying it into the nearby forest.
The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday. Alarmed shopkeepers, upon reviewing the footage, immediately alerted the forest department and TTD vigilance authorities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
leopard 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

