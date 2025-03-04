Leopard spotted near temple Gopuram, triggers panic
The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday
Amaravati: Panic spread after a leopard was spotted prowling near the gopuram of the temple.
Security camera footage captured the big cat on the stairway, hunting a cat and carrying it into the nearby forest.
The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday. Alarmed shopkeepers, upon reviewing the footage, immediately alerted the forest department and TTD vigilance authorities.
