Leopard Spotted at SV University Creates Panic

Tirupati: Panic gripped residents of Sri Venkateswara University after a leopard was spotted roaming inside the campus late Tuesday night. The wild cat was seen moving around the residential quarters where university staff members live.

CCTV footage captured the leopard attempting to enter a coop where chickens were kept. However, due to a locked enclosure, the leopard left the spot without causing harm.

Forest officials have been informed, and surveillance in the area has been intensified as residents request immediate safety measures.