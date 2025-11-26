Leopard Sighting Triggers Fresh Fears Across Tirupati’s Education Belt

TIRUPATI: A leopard sighting on the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Tuesday has renewed concerns over the increasing movement of wild animals across Tirupati’s major educational institutions. CCTV footage captured the leopard attempting to attack poultry near employees’ quarters before moving past residential blocks and slipping back into the adjoining forest.

The incident has heightened anxiety among students living in hostels near forested stretches. Recent months have seen similar sightings at the Veterinary University, Vedic University and other institutions located along the forest belt, with students saying they regularly notice big cats near campus boundaries at night.

Forest officials believe at least three leopards are currently moving within the SVU zone. The university has restricted internal road use between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., while surveillance teams have been deployed to track animal movement. Officials admit, however, that such measures can only reduce conflict, not eliminate wildlife incursions entirely.

This year has seen multiple leopard sightings across Tirupati. In October, CCTV recorded a leopard walking past academic blocks, while students at the Vedic University hostel reported spotting one within their premises. Wildlife has also been sighted in nearby areas including Alipiri, Srivari Mettu, the Alipiri–Zoo Park road, Mangalam and Jeeva Kona.

The forest department has deployed monitoring teams, installed camera traps and begun clearing dense vegetation near campus boundaries to improve visibility. Wildlife rescue units are also on standby to respond to emergencies involving leopards, bears or elephants straying into habitation.

A senior forest official said improper food waste disposal around hostels and institutions is aggravating the issue. “Food waste attracts stray dogs, and leopards follow them. The situation is under control, but residents near forest stretches must remain alert. Better waste management is essential,” he said.