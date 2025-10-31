Leopard Sighting on Tirumala Footpath Sparks Panic

TIRUPATI: A leopard sighting on the Srivari Mettu footpath triggered panic among devotees on Friday morning after the animal was reportedly seen crossing the path near the 150th step on the route from Srinivasa Mangapuram to Tirumala.

According to sources, devotees screamed upon spotting the leopard briefly crossing the trekking path. Sulabh sanitation workers immediately alerted the forest department, following which forest officials and security personnel rushed to the site and confirmed evidence of leopard movement.

As a precautionary measure, forest and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials temporarily halted devotees at the starting point and near the 800th step. Pilgrims were later allowed to continue in batches of 100–150, accompanied by staff to ensure safety.

Forest authorities clarified that there was no imminent threat, describing the leopard’s movement as part of its natural territory, which overlaps with areas inhabited by prey species along the route. Patrolling and camera trap surveillance have been intensified to monitor its activity.

TTD officials have urged devotees to remain vigilant, travel in groups, and keep children close while using the trekking path.

Leopard sightings near Tirumala footpaths have been a recurring concern. The forest department earlier identified about 40 sensitive spots prone to wildlife movement along the routes. Leopards are also frequently spotted around the campuses of Sri Venkateswara, Agricultural, and Veterinary universities.

Special teams from the forest department, SV Zoo Park, and TTD vigilance are continuously monitoring the area. “Teams are stationed from Alipiri’s 7th mile to the Tirupati base stations, equipped with live, thermal, and solar-powered cameras. Any animal movement near devotees triggers instant alerts through walkie-talkies,” a senior official said.

Two specialised monitoring stations have also been established to track the movement of leopards, bears, and elephants using AI-enabled surveillance and solar-powered camera traps.