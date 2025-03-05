Leopard sighting on Alipiri footpath sparks concern among pilgrims

TIRUPATI: The sighting of a leopard along the Alipiri footpath late on Monday night has caused concern among devotees visiting the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

The big cat had been spotted near the Galigopuram area. A nearby shop recorded its movements on its CCTV cameras. No pilgrims had been passing through at the time. Monday night’s sighting is the latest among the wild animal appearances recorded around Tirumala in recent times.

Following Monday’s incident, forest officials inspected the area and confirmed the presence of the leopard in the surrounding forest. With this, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stepped up precautionary measures to ensure the safety of both residents and pilgrims, thousands of whom trek to Tirumala daily.

TTD has advised devotees using the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths to remain alert, particularly during the night time. As part of the safety protocol, TTD’s vigilance and forest department staff are escorting pilgrims in groups during the night to minimise the potential risk.

Authorities have strengthened surveillance and patrolling in vulnerable zones. Forest officials have assured that efforts are underway to track the leopard’s movements and take measures that ensure public safety.



