Leopard Sighting Near Tirumala Temple Sparks Concern Among Devotees

A leopard was spotted late Saturday night near the starting point of the Srivari Mettu trekking route leading to Tirumala, raising concern among locals and devotees. The leopard was seen being chased by stray dogs, and the incident was witnessed by a security guard, who quickly locked himself in the control room and reported the sighting to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials the following morning.In response to the sighting, TTD's vigilance and security wing heightened security around the Srivari Mettu footpath. The department issued warnings, advising pilgrims to exercise caution while trekking to Tirumala. As a precaution, TTD officials have also implemented additional restrictions on the route to ensure the safety of devotees.Forest department teams are conducting thorough inspections along the path to trace the leopard's movements and prevent further incidents. CCTV footage confirmed the presence of the leopard, though fortunately no devotees were in the area at the time, avoiding any potential danger. TTD and forest authorities have urged pilgrims to trek in larger groups and remain vigilant.Pilgrims have two main routes to reach Tirumala on foot: the Alipiri footpath and the Srivari Mettu route. The Srivari Mettu route, which stretches 2.1 km and takes approximately 2.5 hours to climb, is open to devotees only between 6 AM and 5:30 PM. The path is closed after dusk to prevent encounters with wildlife, especially leopards, which are known to roam the area at night. However, on special occasions like the annual Garuda Seva and Vaikunta Ekadashi, the route remains open 24 hours.The State Forest Department and TTD forest wing officials have reassured devotees that while wildlife sightings are not uncommon in the forested areas around Tirumala, patrolling and surveillance have been increased. "Although wildlife sightings are frequent, we have enhanced our monitoring with trap cameras and alerted our staff to stay vigilant," said forest officials.