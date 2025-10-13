Leopard Sighted Near Vedic University, Forest Officials Step Up Vigil

Tirupati:Fresh leopard sightings near the campuses of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Saturday and SV Vedic University (SVVU) on Sunday raised fresh concern among students, faculty, and residents of the area.

This happened barely a month after forest officials trapped a leopard near the SVU campus.



Students at the Vedic University reported seeing a leopard close to the hostel around midnight on Sunday. Security personnel were alerted, and forest officials reached the spot to inspect the area. Fresh pug marks were found near the compound wall, confirming the animal’s presence.



Following this, the forest department intensified monitoring around SVU, SVVU and nearby areas. Four cages and CCTV cameras have been set up to track movement. “We are examining whether more than one leopard is roaming in these areas,” a forest officer said, adding that night patrols and camera traps have been strengthened.

University officials have issued advisories urging students and staff to avoid venturing out after dark. Vice-chancellor Tata Narasinga Rao visited the staff quarters and reviewed the safety measures. He asked all departments and hostel wardens to ensure that students remain indoors during night hoursSecurity teams would remain vigilant and coordinate matters with forest officials.



Leopard activity has been recurring in and around the university campuses. In August, a leopard was trapped behind the administrative building of SVU after weeks of movement in the area. Officials have attributed the frequent visits from the wild to the presence of stray dogs and food waste around the hostels, which draw such animals from nearby forest zones.



While no one was injured so far, the recurrence of such incidents has left the university community anxious. Students have urged the university to implement a permanent safety plan and address waste management issues to prevent further wildlife movement near the campuses.

