Leopard on the Loose 10 Days After First Sighting in Diwancheruvu

Kakinada: leopard that was first spotted near residential areas of Diwancheruvu Reserve Forest, Rajamahendravaram on September 6 is still on the loose, officials said on Monday.

News of the leopard led to forest officials setting up CCTV cameras in the area. District forest officer S. Bharani said, "The leopard was last seen on camera in the early hours of last Sunday. We need additional cages in the forest to catch the leopard." She said the animal's pugmarks have not yet been ascertained. She requested the locals to not venture outside their homes after the sun sets.