Leopard Kills Pet Dog In Bhupal Colony At Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Panic gripped residents of Bhupal Housing Colony near Mangalam on the outskirts of Tirupati after a leopard entered the area in the early hours of Monday and killed a pet dog tied in front of a house.

According to residents, the animal attacked the dog before dawn and dragged it a short distance away. The incident came to light when house owners noticed the remains of the dog in the morning. They reviewed footage from the CCTV cameras installed on their premises.

The visuals confirmed that a leopard had entered the colony and carried out the attack. Following a complaint, forest officials reached the spot and identified pugmarks and other signs, confirming the leopard’s movements from the nearby Mangalam forest area.

Officials said camera traps have been installed at key points and monitored to track the animal’s movements. Cages will be set up if the leopard continues to be spotted in the vicinity. “We are taking all precautions to ensure public safety”, forest officials assured.

They advised locals to remain indoors after dark and avoid leaving pets or livestock unattended outside. The incident of the pet dog being killed comes at a time when leopard sightings are being reported repeatedly in and around Tirupati, particularly near the SV University and adjoining campuses, raising concerns of human-wildlife conflict in the region.