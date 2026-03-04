 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Leopard Kills Deer at Alipiri Toll Gate in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 10:14 AM IST

The leopard killed a deer near the toll gate. Upon receiving information from devotees, the vigilance along with the forest department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the deer to the veterinary hospital

Leopard Kills Deer at Alipiri Toll Gate in Tirumala
x
A leopard was spotted at Alipiri toll gate near Tirumala prompting the TTD vigilance officials to be on high alert to ensure safety of devotees. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted at Alipiri toll gate near Tirumala prompting the TTD vigilance officials to be on high alert to ensure safety of devotees along the walkway.

The leopard killed a deer near the toll gate. Upon receiving information from devotees, the vigilance along with the forest department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the deer to the veterinary hospital. The incident prompted the officials to intensify patrolling to nab the leopard.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news leopard sighted Alipiri Walkway TTD vigilance wing 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X