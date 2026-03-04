Leopard Kills Deer at Alipiri Toll Gate in Tirumala

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted at Alipiri toll gate near Tirumala prompting the TTD vigilance officials to be on high alert to ensure safety of devotees along the walkway.

The leopard killed a deer near the toll gate. Upon receiving information from devotees, the vigilance along with the forest department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the deer to the veterinary hospital. The incident prompted the officials to intensify patrolling to nab the leopard.



