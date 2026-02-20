Leopard Found Dead in Well Near Rayadurg Temple

Anantapur: A leopard was found dead in a well near the Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple within Rayadurg municipal limits in Anantapur district on Friday.

Local youths noticed the leopard’s body in Enugula Bavi, a nearly five-century-old well located close to the Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Fort Area of Rayadurg town. The temple is situated adjacent to a hillock.

The locals alerted forest department officials after spotting the carcass in the deep well. Anantapur divisional forest officer Chakrapani, along with his team, rushed to the spot, retrieved the body from the well and conducted a post-mortem examination.

According to preliminary information, the leopard is believed to have strayed from a nearby hillock in search of drinking water and accidentally fallen into the well, the DFO said.