Legislators Show Sporting Spirit at AP Sports Fest in Vijayawada

Vijayawada:Setting aside political routines, legislators from across Andhra Pradesh displayed sporting enthusiasm and camaraderie on the second day of the AP Legislators’ Sports Festival held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The sports meet for Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of the Legislative Council witnessed lively participation at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and the Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Indoor Stadium. The event was organised under the leadership of SAP chairman A. Ravi Naidu.

Despite demanding schedules, legislators turned out in large numbers and competed with energy, drawing cheers from spectators and creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

The highlight of the day was a cricket match between teams led by Palla Srinivasa Rao and Satya Kumar Yadav. After winning the toss, Palla Srinivasa Rao’s team elected to bat and posted 69 runs in 10 overs. The skipper anchored the innings with 19 runs.

In reply, Satya Kumar Yadav’s team chased the target confidently, with Kalyan Chakravarthy scoring 24 and Jaya Nageswara Reddy contributing 25. The team reached the target comfortably to register a seven-wicket win.

The throwball competition also saw keen contest, with the team led by Vangalapudi Anitha facing Gummadi Sandhya Rani’s side. In a closely fought match, Anitha’s team held its nerve in the final stages to secure victory by a seven-point margin.

The events were marked by competitive spirit, friendly banter and strong participation, reflecting unity among the legislators.



