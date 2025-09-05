Legal Profession Most Complex, SC Judge Tells Students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Supreme Court judge Surya Kant, in his convocation address of Damodaram Sanjeevayya National University held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, told the graduating students that legal profession was among the most complex and significant, demanding not only intellect but also strength of spirit.

He thanked the parents, mentors and friends who stood by the graduates, and spoke about the journey of self-discovery, emphasising the importance of authenticity over destination.

Drawing from personal experiences, he encouraged students to remain curious, embrace change and define success on their own terms. He concluded by expressing pride in the number of women graduates, celebrating their growing presence in the legal field.

He noted the meaningful coincidence of the convocation falling on Teachers’ Day.

The University held its combined convocation for the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th batches.

While university vice-chancellor Prof. Surya Prakash welcomed the gathering, Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Chancellor of DSNLU presided over the meeting.

J.K. Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India and former Chancellor of DSNLU, was present as the distinguished guest, while P. Sri Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court and visitor of DSNLU, graced the event as the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Maheshwari encouraged students to have the courage to forge their own path, reminding them that law empowers them to shape the world as it ought to be.