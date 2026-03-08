Legal Aid Clinic Set Up at Kakinada Collectorate

Kakinada:Third Additional District & Sessions Judge G. Anandi said that the legal aid clinics would render legal services easily accessible to the economically weaker sections of the people. She, along with the joint collector Apoorva Bharat, inaugurated Legal Aid Clinic at the collectorate here on Saturday.

Anandi said that the legal aid clinic plays a crucial role in providing the necessary legal advice and guidance to the people and due to lack of awareness about justice, many people are unable to exercise their rights and are struggling to resolve their cases. She said that a panel advocate would be available at this clinic to provide free legal advice to such people and people who attend the PGRS programme every Monday can get free legal aid and guidance related to their cases.

She said that the National Lok Adalat programme would be organised on March 14 and by participating in this programme, there would be an opportunity to resolve cases that have not been resolved for many years with mutual agreement between both parties.

The joint collector said that the legal aid clinic would function every Monday from 10 am to 5 pm. District revenue officer T. Thippenaick, panel advocate A. Sunil Kumar and others were present.