Legal Aid Clinic Receives Four Petitions on Day-1

Kakinada:A Legal Aid Clinic, inaugurated on Saturday by G. Anandi, began functioning at the Kakinada collectorate on Monday.

Panel advocate G. Sunil Kanth received four petitions during the People’s Grievance Redressal System through Collector S. Shan Mohan.

The petitions included property disputes, an alleged fake document used for encroachment, a matrimonial case and a request for passbooks for land currently under litigation in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The advocate advised the petitioners on appropriate legal remedies.

Sunil Kanth said the clinic will offer legal advice and awareness on legal issues. Economically weaker persons can obtain free legal representation through the District Legal Services Authority by submitting a white ration card and income certificate.