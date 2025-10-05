Leakage At Avuku Reservoir Sparks Concern

Anantapur:Tension prevailed among residents of downstream villages after reports surfaced of water leakage from a revetment near the Thimmaraju dam section of the Avuku Reservoir in Nandyal district on Saturday. The revetment had reportedly sunk by about two feet, and videos showing continuous water seepage from the dam structure quickly went viral on social media, prompting public concern.

The reservoir, which currently holds 3.65 tmcft of water received from the Galeru–Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) system linked to the backwaters of Srisailam Reservoir, came under close observation from irrigation authorities.

Responding to the incident, Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy directed SRBC (Srisailam Right Bank Canal) officials to submit an immediate report on the cause of the revetment sinking. A team of SRBC engineers and senior officials rushed to the site and conducted an inspection.

The officials clarified that the issue was limited to seepage water emerging from a portion of the bund and confirmed that there was no structural threat to the dam. As a precautionary measure, they released 12,000 cusecs of water downstream by lifting four gates of the Galeru–Nagari canal to reduce pressure on the reservoir.

Authorities assured that the affected revetment section would be fully repaired soon and urged people in nearby villages not to panic, stating that the situation was under control.