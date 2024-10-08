Leaders threatening liquor shop applicants in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: Aspirants who are filing applications for opening liquor shops in Kurnool and Nandyal districts under the new excise policy of the state government are facing threats reportedly from the area’s faction leaders and members of the ruling Telugu Desam-led alliance parties.

These leaders are said to be pressuring applicants to either withdraw their applications or commit to paying a monthly share to them. Because of such threats, aspirants are submitting applications online, hoping for support from the government.

Administrations of the two districts have invited applications for the 105 liquor shops in Nandyal district and 99 shops in Kurnool district.

According to reports, followers of a public representative in Kurnool are openly warning those submitting applications offline. Sources said officials are even asking aspirants whether the local MLA is willing to endorse their application.

On Monday, some followers of public representatives could be seen at various excise stations preventing most people from applying for liquor shop licenses. This has frustrated even traders aligned with the ruling Telugu Desam, as they have been unable to submit their applications.

Influential leaders in constituencies, such as Allagadda, Nandikotkur, Srisailam, Adoni and Pathikonda are warning individuals applying for shops and hoping to bag a liquor outlet under the lottery system. The leaders are allegedly demanding a 30 per cent share of their investment.



