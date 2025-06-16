Leaders Share Father's Day Messages on Social Media

Vijayawada: On Father's Day Sunday, several political leaders from Andhra Pradesh took to the social media to honor their fathers and reflect on the “paternal influence” that shaped their lives.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared a message on his social media platform, and stated about his father thus: "Inspiration. My Mentor. My Guiding Light. My Boss. Happy #FathersDay Naana!"

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his gratitude and admiration for his late father. "You have always been my inspiration, aspiration and role model. You are my inspiration in every step I take. Happy Father's Day!" he wrote on his social media page. He also cited "the closing day of your historic Padayatra," referencing his father's significant political journey.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, shared a more elaborate tribute to her late father, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who founded the Telugu Desam party. She described him as "the first teacher who guided me in my life's journey" and noted that "His life was a school for me."

"His values, his desire to serve, and his love for people served as a guide for me. The bond of fatherhood plays a crucial role in a person's growth." Guidance, support and strong core values, these are all principles learned from a father."

Her message concluded with warm wishes "to everyone who guides us as fathers, just like a school." She extended Father's Day greetings to all paternal figures.