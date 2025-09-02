Leaders Pay Tributes To YSR In Nellore

Nellore: Several YSRC leaders paid floral tributes to former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary at his statue in Gandhi Bomma Centre, Nellore on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, YSRC district president, recalled Rajasekhara Reddy’s welfare-oriented administration, noting his indelible mark on Andhra Pradesh. He credited the late leader with initiating major development projects in Nellore district, including Sangam and Kandaleru barrages and Krishnapatnam Port. Welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement, Jalayagnam, and industrial SEZs, he said, placed the state firmly on the path of progress. He added that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, continuing his father’s vision, has delivered even stronger welfare and development governance over the past five years. MLC Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was a leader who brought nationwide recognition to Andhra Pradesh through reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment.