Leaders Pay Tributes to NTR on 30th Death Anniversary

Nellore/Ongole: Telugu Desam leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to party founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary.

Leaders recalled his role in restoring Telugu self-respect and ushering in transformative changes in national politics.

A mega blood donation camp was organised at the TDP district office in Nellore in the presence of municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana.

Public representatives including Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, MLC and TDP Nellore district president Beeda Ravichandra, former MLAs, MLCs, corporators and party leaders participated in the camp. Floral tributes were paid to NTR’s statue, and his services were remembered.

Beeda Ravichandra described NTR as a symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect, stating that he laid the foundation for several revolutionary welfare and development policies. The TDP, he said, would continue to follow NTR’s path and strive to work for his ideals.

Various service programmes were organised across the district as part of the anniversary.

In Prakasam district, minister DSBV Swamy and maritime board chairman Damacharla Satya paid tributes to NTR’s statue at Turpunayudupalem. Leaders recalled NTR’s landmark welfare initiatives, including the subsidised rice scheme, housing for the poor, Janata clothing scheme and law on equal property rights for women, which transformed the lives of the underprivileged.

TD leaders said NTR’s legacy would remain immortal as long as the Telugu people existed.