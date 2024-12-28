Leaders laud Nitish for century at MCG

Visakhapatnam: Young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made a remarkable mark on Saturday, scoring his maiden Test century during the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 21-year-old, from Visakhapatnam, walked in at a precarious 191 for six with India struggling.

Reddy’s innings of 105 not out off 176 balls, which included nine boundaries and one six, proved vital as he formed a critical partnership with fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar. Together, they added 127 runs for the eighth wicket, helping India recover and keeping their hopes alive in the match.

Celebrating his half-century with a nod to popular culture, Reddy mimicked a signature move from the Telugu film Pushpa, and upon reaching his century, he recreated the Bahubali iconic fight scene. Reddy became the third youngest Indian to score a century in Australia, following legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

The emotional impact of his achievement was evident as he celebrated with his father in the crowd, who was visibly moved by his son’s success.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Nitish Kumar Reddy on X for his remarkable century, expressing immense pride in his achievement. Nara Lokesh, the state’s IT and Education Minister, also shared his joy, celebrating the milestone on social media.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh for Reddy in recognition of his stellar performance.

YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his heartfelt congratulations, praising Reddy’s hard work and dedication.

V.V. Rao, vice president of the apartment complex where Reddy stays in Visakhapatnam, also expressed pride in his remarkable performance, recalling how he had predicted Reddy's rise to the national team after his initial IPL selection.