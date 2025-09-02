Leaders Hold Rally Demanding the Creation of New District

Kurnool: The long-pending demand to make Adoni a district has regained momentum, with various organisations intensifying their push. On Tuesday, they held a rally in the town to press the demand.

Adoni is currently a part of Kurnool district. One of the oldest municipalities, it has a history of more than 150 years. It lies on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is far away from the district headquarters.

Adoni is nearly 150km away from Kurnool, making access to government services difficult for the people living in this division.

During the 2022 district reorganisation, Nandyal was carved out of Kurnool and made into a separate district. However, Adoni was left out, causing huge disappointment to the locals. Since then, leaders from organisations such as the Adoni Sadhana Samiti, Rayalaseema Parirakshna Samiti, Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika and Rayalaseema Coordination Committee have been holding rallies, protests and meetings across the division to press the demand for district status.

Local leaders note that the Adoni division stretches nearly 50km and faces several problems, including large-scale migration. More than 60 per cent of the migration of youths from this area takes place due to a lack of work opportunities and means of livelihood. Formerly a hub for handloom and cotton, Adoni’s industry status has been on the downslide. It saw many of these industries closing down in recent years.

Although the region has abundant water resources, no new project has come up in recent years. Activists say that creating a separate Adoni district would help bring in new projects and ensure the region better access to government facilities.

Adoni Jilla Sadhana Ikya Vedika convener A Noor Ahmed stated that Adoni should be declared a district headquarters and that nearby constituencies such as Mantralayam, Alur, Pathikonda and Yemmiganur should be included in the new district. He lamented that despite the availability of basic resources, the region has seen little development.

CPI leader Ajay Babu said that in case of emergencies, people of the region faced hardships traveling long distances to Kurnool.