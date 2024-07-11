Leaders condemn attack on DC office

VISAKHAPATHAM/VIJAYAWADA: The attack on Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam by Telugu Desam goons on Wednesday afternoon sparked outrage and drew condemnation from leaders of political parties and scribes’ organisations.

YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack.

Taking to X (Twitter), Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on the office of @DeccanChronicle by people associated with @JaiTDP. This is yet another attempt to stifle media that doesn’t blindly toe the line of the TDP and always chooses to be unbiased. Democracy in Andhra Pradesh is being continuously violated under the new regime and the @AndhraPradeshCM must take responsibility for this. (sic)”

The attack was staged in the backdrop of a report the daily published with the title, ‘Alliance takes U-turn on VSP privatisation’ on Wednesday.

Former PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju said, “This was an assault on press freedom and a threat to democracy. Reports regarding the privatization of Visakha Steel Plant have been circulating for quite some time; if they disagree with a report, they should issue a rejoinder rather than resorting to a violent attack."

Meanwhile, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) condemned the attack on Deccan Chronicle office. IJU steering committee member Amar Devulapalli said that the Indian Journalists Union condemns the TDP’s attack on DC and stated that the TDP’s action is a blatant attempt to attack and muzzle press freedom. The attack will go down in the annals of the country’s history as a rare macabre act on press freedom. Deccan Chronicle is not only a responsible publication but also one of the oldest English publications operating in the Telugu states for decades. Adhering to their editorial principles, a news item titled ‘Alliance takes U-turn on VSP privatisation’ was published. Reacting to the news report, which was related to TDP’s stand on the Vizag steel plant issue, the TDP supporters thought the best way to protest was to take law and order into their own hands and torch the display board of the office in full public view.”

Andhra Pradesh minister for education, IT and electronics, Nara Lokesh said, “We strongly condemn the attack on Deccan Chronicle Display Board at their Vizag office. I request party leaders and karyakarthas to maintain composure and not let their emotions drive their actions... (sic)

The Deccan Chronicle Employees Union also vehemently condemned the what it termed the unlawful attack on the Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam by TD goons. “The brazen act of violence against a media outlet is a blatant assault on the freedom of the press, a fundamental pillar of democratic societies. We emphasise that disagreements and grievances must be addressed through peaceful and lawful means. The right to report news and express opinions is sacred and must be protected to ensure an informed public and the healthy functioning of democracy.We urge political parties and civil society to join us in condemning this heinous act and demand accountability from those responsible for the attack. The safety of journalists and media workers must be ensured, and we call for a united stand against such attacks on the Fourth Estate,” said K. Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary, Deccan Chronicle Employees Union.

Former MLA and YSRC senior leader, Malladi Vishnu condemned the attack. He recalled that TD-supported media published and telecast baseless and biased reports in the past five years but “we did not resort to these types of attacks.” He said, “It is the responsibility of the TD government to clear its stand on Vizag Steel Plant. The attack on the DC office was an attack on democracy. The TD government should honour freedom of press by stopping its attacks on the media and media personnel.”

CPM state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao condemned the attack, terming it an act of killing the freedom of speech. He recalled that the TD had earlier demanded cancellation of the Vizag Steel Plant privatization but now the party was showing laxity in this respect. Babu Rao demanded stern action against the culprits and a halt to the attacks on the press.

YSRC medical wing state vice president Mehboob Sheikh and YSRC NTR District doctors wing chairman Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna condemned the attack. They said attacks have increased in AP since the time Chandrababu Naidu returned as chief minister last month. They termed the attack on DC as an attack on democracy and press freedom and demanded that the CM immediately initiate steps to curb such attacks and punish those who caused mayhem in the DC office in Visakhapatnam.