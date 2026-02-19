LC No. 22 Shut Till March 1 For Track Upgrade Works: Railway

TIRUPATI: The railway on Thursday announced temporary traffic restrictions at level crossing (LC) No. 22 between Chittoor and Puthalapattu stations, near Murugambattu, from February 20 to March 1 to facilitate track upgrade works. In a statement, railway officials said the level crossing located at KM 36/12–14 has experienced heavy road and rail traffic over time, leading to significant wear and tear of rails and sleepers. Considering public safety, the railways has decided to carry out a full track upgrade at the site. During the works, vehicular movement across the crossing will be temporarily stopped and traffic will be diverted through alternative routes via Chinna Kothur village, Punepalli Colony and Penumuru Road. The diversion will remain in force for the duration of the works. Officials said the measures are being taken in the interest of public safety and to enable speedy completion of the project. They appealed to residents and motorists of Chittoor to plan their travel in advance, follow the indicated diversion routes and cooperate with the railway authorities.