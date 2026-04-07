Lawyer Killed in Family Feud Attack in Annamayya District

Annamayya: A lawyer was killed in a violent attack in Vaddipalli village of K.V. Palli mandal in Annamayya district on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Ellayya, was reportedly attacked by his relatives due to longstanding personal disputes.

During the incident, the assailants also attacked Ellayya’s family members, leaving his parents seriously injured. They were immediately shifted to a hospital in Pileru for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the attack was carried out over old rivalries. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.