Lathi Charge for Crowd Control at Srisailam Temple

10 Feb 2026 12:30 AM IST

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, drawing criticism.

Several devotees complained of being manhandled despite waiting for hours. (Image: DC)

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at the Srisailam temple during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams after police reportedly resorted to a mild lathi charge to control surging crowds on Monday. Thousands of Shiva devotees thronged the temple, and queue lines allegedly went out of control as devotees pushed forward. Videos of the incident circulated on social media, drawing criticism. Several devotees complained of being manhandled despite waiting for hours. Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement.

DC Correspondent
