Laser show debuts over Victory at Sea memorial in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds stood awestruck on Sunday evening at Visakhapatnam's Beach YMCA when a laser show transported them back to one of India's most pivotal naval battles.



As darkness fell over the "Victory at Sea" stupa, a laser show replaced the gentle sounds of waves with a dramatic recreation of the 1971 Naval War.



The crowd watched in stunned silence as laser beams painted vivid scenes of warfare, including the emergence of INS Vikrant during the crucial battle moments. The display drew audible sobs, particularly during poignant scenes depicting fallen heroes, followed by spontaneous applause.



Among the mesmerised spectators was the Mukherjee family from Bengal visiting the city. "This is exactly how we should teach our children history," Mukherjee remarked, as her children stood transfixed by the display. "Books can only tell so much, but this experience makes it real," she underlined.



Spectators wanted the laser show to include more border warfare scenarios. They feel this will help younger generations better understand their nation's military heritage.



The laser show initiative is part of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation's Smart City project under commissioner P. Sampath Kumar's leadership. The show, to be projected every Sunday, is a three-year commitment. It has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Navy to highlight Visakhapatnam's strategic importance, GVMC chief engineer P. Sivaprasad Raju said.