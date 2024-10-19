Lanka Dinakar Takes Charge as Chairman of 20 Point Programme

Vijayawada: Senior AP BJP leader Lanka Dinakar officially assumed charge as the chairperson of the AP 20-Point Programme at the AP Secretariat on Saturday. Speaking to the media, he highlighted the programme’s potential in helping Andhra Pradesh achieve the vision of "Swarnandhra Viksit Andhra Pradesh" under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Dinakar stated that he had directed officials to prepare progress reports on key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, NREGS funds, and the utilisation of funds for SCs, STs, and BCs. He aims to conduct state-level reviews across various departments to ensure the optimal implementation of these schemes.

He also expressed his commitment to the effective use of central funds and securing matching grants from the state government. Dinakar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister, and AP BJP chief D. Purandeswari for entrusting him with this responsibility, pledging to work towards making AP a Rs 2.40 billion economy.