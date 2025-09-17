Lanka Dinakar Reviews Tourism Potential in West Prakasam District

Nellore: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee, reviewed the development of tourism in West Prakasam district on Tuesday, accompanied by Markapur Sub-Collector Venkata Trivinag and senior officials.

As part of his visit, the Chairman toured several historic and culturally significant sites. At Kakarla village in Ardhaveedu mandal, the birthplace of saint-composer Tyagaraja, he visited the Tyagaraja temple and paid respects at his statue. Dinakar suggested that authorities construct an auditorium to host devotional concerts of Tyagaraja’s compositions, which would encourage more devotees and visitors to the site.

Later, at Mokshagundam village in Bestavaripeta mandal, he paid homage at the statue of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, whose ancestral roots trace back to the village. He then offered prayers at the Mukteswara Swamy temple and directed officials to prepare a detailed report on the temple’s development needs.

At the Kambham MPDO office, Dinakar, along with the Sub-Collector, held a review meeting with officials on the implementation of various welfare schemes under PM Awas Yojana, including housing, roads, electricity, education, healthcare, and drinking water facilities. Expressing displeasure, he criticised officials for failing to attend an earlier scheduled review of the Erragundapalem Aspirational Block.

Following the meeting, Dinakar and the Sub-Collector visited the Kambham tank, the largest tank in Asia, where he reviewed proposals for developing tourism infrastructure in the area.

Speaking to the media, Dinakar said that achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of “Swarna Andhra” required tapping into the tourism potential of West Prakasam district. He emphasised that linking memorials of great personalities like Tyagaraja and Visvesvaraya with tourism initiatives would attract global attention and place the district on the international tourism map.