Lanka Dinakar Reviews Cyclone Montha Relief Operations In Prakasam District

NELLORE: Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee, Government of Andhra Pradesh, visited Prakasam district on Thursday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Montha and review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

Accompanied by SN Padu MLA B.N. Vijay Kumar, Dinakar visited the rehabilitation centre at Gundlapalli village, where he served meals to over 250 affected people and inspected the Gundlakamma reservoir, which is witnessing heavy inflows, along with executive engineer Venkateswara Rao.

Earlier, Dinakar held a review meeting at Prakasam Bhavan with officials from the revenue, municipal, health, irrigation, RTC, and civil supplies departments to discuss the status of relief operations and public assistance measures.

Commending the efforts of the district collector and local administration, Dinakar said that timely precautionary steps taken under the direction of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had helped minimise damage and prevent loss of life and livestock.

According to preliminary estimates, around 11,000 hectares of crops and about 300 houses were damaged in the district due to the cyclone. Dinakar also instructed the health department to take preventive measures against post-flood diseases and to ensure continuous medical support in the affected areas.