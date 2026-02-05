Lanka Dinakar Calls Union Budget Youth-Centric for Viksit Bharat

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty Point Programme Implementation chairman Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said Union Budget 2026–27 offers a clear, youth-centric roadmap for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through active participation from professionals, states and citizens alike. Dinakar had been speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the Union Budget 2026–27 organised by the Vijayawada branch of Chartered Accountants Association at the ICAI Bhavan here. Those who attended the event included CA Abhishek Murali, branch president Narayana, secretary Manish Jain, and senior auditor Subbarayudu. Speaking on the theme “Chartered Accountants’ Role for Viksit Bharat,” the Twenty Point Programme Implementation chairman said the seminar, held just five days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in Parliament, is an ideal forum to interpret and communicate the government’s intent to the public. He underlined that the budget has been prepared after extensive stakeholder consultations guided by the theme “Youth-Centric Viksit Bharat,” as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dinakar said with an outlay of ₹53.47 lakh crore, the Modi 3.0 Budget strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat through reforms, inclusive growth and fiscal prudence. The proposals focus on education, skilling and employment, women-led growth, farmer welfare, technology-driven infrastructure and transparent governance. He underlined the vital role of chartered accountants in nation-building, noting that the profession’s long-standing motto aligns seamlessly with the national mission of positioning India as a global leader.