Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Srisailam Ghat Road

KURNOOL: Srisailam witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, resulting in a landslide that obstructed traffic on the Srisailam-Hyderabad ghat road for several hours.

Continuous downpour since early morning caused large boulders and debris to roll down near the Srisailam Dam area, blocking vehicular movement in both directions.

Srisailam circle inspector G. Prasada Rao said that police, along with officials from the Roads and Buildings department and other staff, immediately reached the spot and launched clearing operations to remove the fallen rocks.

Officials continuously monitored the situation as the ongoing rainfall posed a risk of further landslides. After several hours of work, the debris was cleared and the road was declared safe for travel.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Police officials have urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling through the hilly Nallamala forest stretch, where the risk of landslides remains high during the rainy season.